Jet Protocol Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $18.82 million and approximately $147,780.13 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01100948 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,763.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

