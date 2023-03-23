JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Shares Gap Down to $53.43

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.43, but opened at $52.27. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF shares last traded at $52.27, with a volume of 491 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $536.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,575,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

