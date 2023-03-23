JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €265.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($284.95) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RHM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($290.32) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, March 17th.

ETR RHM opened at €255.90 ($275.16) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a 1-year high of €262.20 ($281.94). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €236.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €195.20.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

