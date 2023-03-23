JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.31 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

