JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 5.7% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. 691,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,355. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.