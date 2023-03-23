JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,252 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 558,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 68,285 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,996 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,241,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 122,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 27,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 103,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,071 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.