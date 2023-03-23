JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Stock Price Up 3%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) shares rose 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

JSR Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

