JUMPN Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. JUMPN has a market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUMPN token can now be purchased for $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN Token Profile

JUMPN launched on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. The official website for JUMPN is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

