JUNO (JUNO) Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $65.00 million and approximately $217,011.40 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00003292 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, JUNO has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 69,964,764 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

