Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Stock Price Down 4%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Rating) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,858,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £552,492.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18.

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

