Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $27.50 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00003134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $398.42 million and approximately $27.50 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00062192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018381 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001363 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,546,292 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

