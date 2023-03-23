Keel Point LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.83 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

