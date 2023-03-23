Keel Point LLC Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Keel Point LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,259 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 16,805.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $501.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

