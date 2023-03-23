Keel Point LLC Has $598,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,778 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 33,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 62,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $361.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

