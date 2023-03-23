Keel Point LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.