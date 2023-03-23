Keel Point LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,783,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $62.40 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

