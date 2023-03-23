Keel Point LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 209,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HON opened at $187.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.29.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

