Keel Point LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 108,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 7,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,882 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

