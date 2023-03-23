Kerrie D. Macpherson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,948.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Community Bank System Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $72.86.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.87%.

CBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

