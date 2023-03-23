Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 10,161 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 601.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.1% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE IBM opened at $124.05 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

