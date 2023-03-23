Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 989 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $361.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.44.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

