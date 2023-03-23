Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth $130,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

BATS PAVE opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.