Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 201.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 34,928 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $156.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

