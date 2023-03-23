Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 3.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $70.78 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.36. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.41.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

