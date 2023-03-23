Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

