Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $442,000 in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,363,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

TAN opened at $72.49 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

