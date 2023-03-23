Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $535,000 in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.92. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

