Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $196.16 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.01.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

