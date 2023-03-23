KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $381.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.