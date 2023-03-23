KlayUniverse (KUT) Trading 2% Higher This Week

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $3,038.13 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.098334 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,568.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

