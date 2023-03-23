kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Shares Down 0.4%

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.66. 5,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 31,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

kneat.com Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30. The stock has a market cap of C$205.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.09.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

