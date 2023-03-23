KOK Price Hits $0.0700 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. KOK has a market cap of $35.01 million and $704,703.02 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00030502 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018865 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003476 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00201896 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,229.65 or 1.00001200 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000123 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07018117 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $626,368.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.