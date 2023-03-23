Komodo Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Komodo has a total market cap of $31.74 million and $674,639.39 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00129706 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00058386 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00037441 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001880 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.