Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 558,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 204,260 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Korea Electric Power Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

About Korea Electric Power

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,480,000 after purchasing an additional 734,739 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,299 shares during the period. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

