Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 558,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 204,260 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $6.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Korea Electric Power Trading Up 3.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power
About Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
Further Reading
