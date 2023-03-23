Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 351.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.0% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,482,000 after acquiring an additional 801,560 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after buying an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,247,000 after buying an additional 137,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 671,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 450,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.66.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.