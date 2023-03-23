Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa in the third quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Vacasa by 178.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $157,427.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,619.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCSA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

NASDAQ VCSA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 210,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,793. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Vacasa, Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $9.38.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

