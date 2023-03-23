Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,977. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $107.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

