Laser Photonics (LASE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th.

Laser Photonics Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LASE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,568. Laser Photonics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85.

Get Laser Photonics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LASE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Laser Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laser Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Laser Photonics Company Profile

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser-blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre-welding, post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50CTH and CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laser Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laser Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.