Ledyard Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.67

Shares of Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and traded as low as $17.00. Ledyard Financial Group shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 295 shares.

Ledyard Financial Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

About Ledyard Financial Group

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank. It offers banking, investment, tax, and wealth management services in the Dartmouth-Lake Sunapee Region. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hanover, NH.

Featured Articles

