Legend of RPS One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.62 (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Legend of RPS token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. Legend of RPS has a total market capitalization of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.92 or 0.00376195 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,553.58 or 0.27343198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010679 BTC.

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS’s launch date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

