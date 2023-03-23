LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.56

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 1318239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

LC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LendingClub by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LendingClub by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

