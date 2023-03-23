LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.50 and last traded at $112.21. 192,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 230,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $836,685.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,204.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.