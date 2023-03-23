LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $99.10. The stock had a trading volume of 363,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

