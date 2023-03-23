LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,689 shares during the period. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares accounts for about 0.6% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 37,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares by 4,383.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSEARCA EURL traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.93.

About Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (EURL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides 3X daily levered exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed Europe. EURL was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.