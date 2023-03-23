Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Trading Up 3.3 %
LWAY stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.
In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,937,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,624,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
