Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 3.3 %

LWAY stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,937,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,624,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

About Lifeway Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at $332,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.