Limoneira to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Limoneira has a payout ratio of 333.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Limoneira Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Limoneira

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $52,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,290.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $52,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,290.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Limoneira by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Limoneira by 151.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Limoneira by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

Further Reading

