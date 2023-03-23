Linear 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.70 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Linear has a market cap of $114.53 million and $15.70 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

