Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Liquidia in a report released on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Liquidia from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Liquidia Trading Down 4.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $442.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $64,825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,845,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 154,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 105.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.