Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $59.06 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,314,731 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,262,387.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00388739 USD and is down -7.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $91.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
