Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Trading 13.1% Higher

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) traded up 13.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77. 147,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,528,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIXT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 58.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 33,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company. It uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.